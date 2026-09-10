Principal, warden under scanner after Dagshai school ragging case

The role of the school administrator has come under scrutiny after five students of Dagshai Public School, Dagshai, were booked for allegedly ragging their junior students on September 6. In a bid to counsel the accused students, a team from the Child Welfare Committee counselled them yesterday.

The police, meanwhile, were enquiring into various aspects of the case, including the role of the principal and hostel warden, after victim students and their parents alleged that they had abetted ragging by senior students. Further probe was under way to establish the authenticity of these allegations, said Solan SP Sai Dattatreya Varma.

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The school has reportedly suspended the five students, who have been confined to the hostel and barred from attending classes. The school’s board of management is expected to take a final call on further action, including rustication, the SP said.

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An FIR was registered against the five students on a joint complaint filed by Talwinder Manes and other parents, alleging that on September 5, the senior students forcibly dragged a Class IX student from his hostel room and assaulted him.

“As per the complaint, the accused students had allegedly been subjecting junior students to ragging, intimidation and physical assault, besides using abusive language, for the past four months, and were also stated to be carrying weapons,” the SP said.

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The incident has evoked a strong reaction from parents, who have blamed the alleged lax approach of the principal and warden for encouraging senior students to harass their juniors and have demanded action against them.