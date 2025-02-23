Printing and Stationery Dept to be equipped with new technology: Minister

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that the Printing and Stationery Department would be equipped with modern machinery and new technology. Thakur today visited the Printing and Stationery Department here today to review its functioning. “The printing work depends on advanced machines, which require skilled personnel. I assure that more skilled staff would be recruited soon. The matter for hiring more employees will be placed before the Cabinet,” he assured.

He said the state government was making every possible effort to strengthen the department. “To address the staff shortage in the department, the government has approved 33 new posts of various categories and the recruitment process has already begun,” he said.

Thakur said, “There is a need to adopt new technology in printing. I will submit a proposal to the Chief Minister for procuring modern machinery to improve work efficiency and reduce printing time.” He said employees would be provided specialised training to operate advanced machines.

Advertisement

“No recruitment was done by the previous governments which affected working of the department. The printing press originally had 365 employees. At present their strength has dwindled to 128,” he said.

Thakur also inspected various sections of the department, interacted with employees and listened to their concerns. Controller of Printing and Stationery Prabha Rajeev briefed the minister about the operations of the department. She also apprised minister about demands and requirements of the department.