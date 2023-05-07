PRIs oppose power projects in Lahaul

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

The representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) have unanimously decided to oppose mega hydel power projects in the eco-fragile tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

They recently got together at Keylong for a two-fay meeting to deliberate on the issue. The meeting was presided over by Anuradha Rana, chairperson of Zila Parishad, Lahaul and Spiti.

“Around 15 mega and 40 micro hydel power projects are proposed by the state government on the Chenab river basin in Lahaul and Spiti to generate electricity. Five mega projects (Tandi 104 MW, Rashel 102 MW, Bardang 126 MW, Miyad 90 MW and Jispa 300 MW) were allotted recently. Other projects that were awaiting allotment are at Chhatru (108 MW), Shelly (400MW) and a few others,” Rana said.

“This tribal district is an eco-fragile region, where setting up of mega hydel power projects may harm the area residents. Keeping in view public safety, a majority of people do not want these power projects on the Chenab river basin in the district,” she said.

“Around 20 PRI representatives attended the meeting at Keylong to discuss the issue. They were of the view that setting up of mega hydel power projects will pose a threat to the ecology of this eco-fragile area. So, it has been decided at the meeting that each panchayat of Lahaul and Spiti will submit a resolution to the authorities concerned against the setting up of hydel power projects in this district,” she added.

“The matter will be raised with Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur. We urge the state government to shun the idea of setting up mega hydel power projects in this eco-fragile region because people of the region are apprehensive about their ill effects,” Anuradha said.