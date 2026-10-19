Pristine forests mountain vistas put Kareri on the map as a potential tourism destination

With its pristine forests, spectacular mountain vistas and picturesque lake, Kareri could emerge as one of Kangra’s most sought-after tourist destinations, offering an alternative to the increasingly crowded hubs of McLeodganj and Dharamsala. The sanctioning of nearly Rs 2 crore for the development of the Kareri trek and related works has raised expectations of a fresh push to unlock the region’s tourism potential.

Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania laid the foundation stone for a Rs 50 lakh project on Sunday. While the initiative marks a step towards developing the area, the real test will lie in translating the announced plans into visible infrastructure and improved facilities on the ground.

Advertisement

Pathania said the Kareri trek had the potential to become a major draw for nature lovers, trekkers and adventure enthusiasts. He stressed that local residents would be involved in tourism-related initiatives, and that efforts would be made to train young people as guides and equip them with skills in trekking, mountaineering and other tourism services. Such opportunities, he said, could generate livelihoods for local communities.

Advertisement

Kareri’s appeal lies in its unspoilt surroundings and panoramic lake, which could attract visitors seeking a quieter Himalayan experience. However, its tourism potential cannot be realised without reliable road connectivity and essential infrastructure. Better transport links, electricity, drinking water and other basic amenities in Kareri and adjoining villages will be crucial to making the destination accessible and visitor-friendly.

Improved connectivity could also help spread tourist footfall beyond the region’s established hotspots, easing some of the pressure on McLeodganj while opening up new opportunities for rural tourism.

Advertisement

Pathania urged residents to protect the area’s natural beauty, maintain cleanliness and take part in environmental conservation. He emphasised that tourism development must proceed in step with ecological safeguards so that the region’s pristine character is not compromised by unplanned growth.

With the proposed investment, Kareri has an opportunity to develop into a distinctive nature and adventure tourism destination. Its future, however, will depend on timely execution of projects, coordinated action by the departments concerned and a sustained commitment to preserving the landscape that makes it special.

Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, while laying the foundation stone on Sunday for development works worth Rs 50 lakh at Kareri, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for supporting the area’s development.

Blessed with pristine natural beauty, a rich mountain culture and immense tourism potential, Kareri could emerge as a major attraction for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts in Kangra district and beyond, he said. He stressed that tourism development must go hand in hand with environmental conservation and improved basic amenities.

Kareri gram panchayat pradhan Sushma Devi, Salli gram panchayat pradhan Narso Devi, DFO Amit Sharma, BDO Yogendra, elected representatives, officials and local residents were present on the occasion