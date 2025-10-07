18 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal’s Bilaspur; 3 rescued
Several people feared trapped; Chief Minister Sukhu directs officials to expedite the rescue operations
At least 18 passengers were killed while three were rescued as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, officials said
The accident took place in Bhalughat area in Jhandutta Assembly segment, they said, adding the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.
The police, Home Guards and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, the officials said.
बिलासपुर ज़िला के झंडूता विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बालूघाट (भल्लू पुल) के पास हुए भीषण भूस्खलन की ख़बर ने मन को भीतर तक झकझोर दिया है।
इस भारी भूस्खलन में एक प्राइवेट बस के चपेट में आने से 10 लोगों के निधन का दु:खद समाचार मिला है और कई अन्य के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका है। रेस्क्यू… pic.twitter.com/GBZslb36CP
— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 7, 2025
Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the debris and rescue those trapped inside the mangled bus. So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris and three people rescued and sent to hospital, BJP MLA from Jhandutta JR Katwal, who was on the spot, told PTI over the phone.
The whole mountain came crashing down on the bus and chances of survival of passengers are bleak, said a policeman engaged in rescue operations.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief over the accident. The CM said he is in constant touch with the district administration, and has issued directives to expedite relief and rescue operations. He has also ordered that the injured be immediately transported to hospitals, and that adequate arrangements be made for their treatment, an official statement issued here said.
Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday.
हिमाचल प्रदेश के बिलासपुर में भूस्खलन के कारण हुए बस हादसे से मन अत्यंत दुखी है। NDRF की टीमें घटना स्थल पर पहुँच चुकी हैं और बचाव कार्य में लगीं हैं। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। साथ ही, घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना…
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2025
With PTI inputs
