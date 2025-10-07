DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 18 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal’s Bilaspur; 3 rescued

Several people feared trapped; Chief Minister Sukhu directs officials to expedite the rescue operations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:40 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing. Photo: X/@SukhuSukhvinder
At least 18 passengers were killed while three were rescued as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, officials said

The accident took place in Bhalughat area in Jhandutta Assembly segment, they said, adding the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

The police, Home Guards and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, the officials said.

Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the debris and rescue those trapped inside the mangled bus. So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris and three people rescued and sent to hospital, BJP MLA from Jhandutta JR Katwal, who was on the spot, told PTI over the phone.

The whole mountain came crashing down on the bus and chances of survival of passengers are bleak, said a policeman engaged in rescue operations.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief over the accident. The CM said he is in constant touch with the district administration, and has issued directives to expedite relief and rescue operations. He has also ordered that the injured be immediately transported to hospitals, and that adequate arrangements be made for their treatment, an official statement issued here said.

Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday.

With PTI inputs

