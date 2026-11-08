Private buses cash in on Diwali rush, hike fares

Most private luxury buses plying from New Delhi to various destinations in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla and Dharamsala, have significantly increased their fares ahead of Diwali. Commuters are being forced to pay more than double the normal fare. On the Delhi-Shimla route, for instance, the fare has been increased from around Rs 600 to Rs 1,500. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), meanwhile, is charging regular fares despite a huge spike in the number of commuters travelling home for the festival.

Transport Department officials say that they have little control over the functioning of private buses as they operate under All India Tourist Permits, obtained by paying a one-time annual tax that allows them to ply anywhere in the country.

“As far as ticket pricing is concerned, the department doesn’t have much control as these buses operate under contract carriage permits. Under this system, there is an agreement between the operator and commuters over the fare,” an official said. He added that these buses were challaned whenever they were found violating contract carriage rules or any other norms.

Meanwhile, HRTC employees claim that these buses do not strictly operate as contract carriages. They also point towards significant fluctuations in fares depending on demand, adversely affecting HRTC revenue. “On normal days, when demand is low, these buses reduce their fares below those charged by the HRTC, hurting our business. When demand is high, they profiteer by increasing fares,” said Khemender Gupta, secretary of the Joint Coordination Committee of HRTC Employees.

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Gupta said that they had filed a case in court a few years ago against the “illegal plying” of these private buses but there had been little progress so far.

Additional Advocate General Sushant Kapret said that technically, contract carriage buses could fix their fares, but there should be some mechanism to regulate them. “The RTO should regularly check these buses to ensure they operate strictly as contract carriages and not as stage carriages,” he added.