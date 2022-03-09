Private buses overcrowded

THERE’S an urgent need to stop conductors of private buses from packing the buses to capacity. The travel becomes very inconvenient in overcrowded buses, especially for women and elderly. Bus operators should be challaned if they pack the bus beyond a limit. — Kiran, Shimla
Traffic jams during Shivratri fair
Commuters faced a harrowing time during the Shivratri fair due to a traffic jam in Mandi town. Long traffic jams were observed near school, bazaar, Bhueli and other parts of the town during the fair. The police need to make more efforts to ensure a smooth traffic flow in the town during the fair. — Rajesh, Mandi
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
