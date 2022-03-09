Private buses overcrowded

THERE’S an urgent need to stop conductors of private buses from packing the buses to capacity. The travel becomes very inconvenient in overcrowded buses, especially for women and elderly. Bus operators should be challaned if they pack the bus beyond a limit. — Kiran, Shimla

Traffic jams during Shivratri fair

Commuters faced a harrowing time during the Shivratri fair due to a traffic jam in Mandi town. Long traffic jams were observed near school, bazaar, Bhueli and other parts of the town during the fair. The police need to make more efforts to ensure a smooth traffic flow in the town during the fair. — Rajesh, Mandi

