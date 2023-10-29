Private firm booked for siphoning off bank loan

Our Correspondent

Una, October 28

The CBI yesterday registered a case against an Una-based private company and its directors, besides some unknown persons. The company in question was dealing in automobile sales at Una and had also reportedly planned to start business in Kangra district.

According to a press note issued here, the directors of the company had allegedly entered into a conspiracy with some others in 2017-2018 to obtain a credit facility in the form of a term loan of Rs 9.85 crore from UCO Bank, Mandi, for the construction of a showroom, purchasing plant and machinery and other items.

The accused, instead of creating assets, cheated the bank and siphoned off funds to the other accounts, which were under the control of the directors of the firm. Searches were conducted at four places belongings to the accused in Una and Kangra, besides some others and some incriminating documents were seized.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Kangra #Una