Private school student given corporal punishment; villagers protest, Nurpur police file case

Despite corporal punishment being prohibited in schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, a principal of a private school at Sadwan in Nurpur allegedly thrashed a Class VII student from Ladori village for not completing his homework.

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The incident, which reportedly occurred on Monday, sparked outrage among the student’s family members and villagers. On Wednesday, relatives and residents gathered at Nurpur police station and lodged a protest against the school administration, demanding strict action against those responsible.

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Usha Devi, the victim’s mother, said she had taken her son to the local civil hospital for treatment on Tuesday and subsequently filed a complaint with the police. According to police officials, the child underwent a medical examination, following which an FIR was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation has been initiated.

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Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nurpur Dharam Chand Verma said a thorough investigation was under way and action would be taken in accordance with the law.

In her complaint, Usha Devi alleged that her son had failed to complete his homework assigned by the class teacher. She claimed that the school principal entered the classroom and allegedly beat her child severely. She added that her son sustained visible injury marks on his body.

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She said her son had joined the school around three months ago and later told her that some other students were also subjected to corporal punishment on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kangra, has taken cognisance of the incident. CWC president Viramjeet Sharma has sought a status report from the Nurpur police and directed them to take appropriate action in the matter on Wednesday.

Police said further investigation is in progress.