Private schools in Palampur flout safety norms, put children at risk

Safety of schoolchildren appears to have taken a back seat in several private schools in Palampur and its adjoining areas, where glaring violations of prescribed safety and transport norms continue with little or no monitoring by the authorities.

A ground-level survey of several private schools in and around the town has revealed that a number of school buildings have only a single staircase, raising serious concerns about the evacuation of students in the event of a fire, earthquake or any other emergency.

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The absence of an alternative escape route could prove disastrous, particularly in schools housing hundreds of children. In an emergency, a single staircase could quickly become overcrowded, leaving students and staff with no safe alternative passage. Most of the schools are openly flouting the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court pertaining to safety norms for schoolchildren.

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Despite repeated government directions on the transportation of schoolchildren, several schools are also allegedly using vehicles that do not conform to the prescribed colour and safety requirements. School transport is required to be identifiable through the prescribed yellow colour, but white-coloured taxis and minibuses can frequently be seen ferrying students to and from private schools.

The issue is not new. The Tribune has highlighted violations concerning school transport and safety norms in the past as well, but the continued use of such vehicles indicates that earlier reports have failed to prompt sustained enforcement.

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Another major concern is the implementation of GPS-based monitoring of school buses. Although GPS tracking has been mandated to enhance the safety and monitoring of school transport, hardly any of the vehicles ferrying schoolchildren in the area appear to have functional GPS systems.

Parents are increasingly questioning who is responsible for checking whether private schools are complying with mandatory safety provisions. The lack of regular inspections by the departments concerned has allegedly allowed schools and transport operators to continue violating norms with impunity.

With thousands of children travelling daily in school buses and spending several hours inside school premises, even a minor lapse in safety arrangements can have serious consequences. Fire exits, alternative evacuation routes, emergency preparedness, properly authorised school buses, GPS tracking and other mandatory safeguards cannot be treated as mere formalities.

Palampur SDM OP Yadav said the glaring violations of safety norms by private schools in Palampur had also come to his notice and the administration would initiate necessary steps. “There will be no compromise with the safety of schoolchildren,” he said.

He said he would not allow private taxis and white-coloured private minibuses to be used for transporting schoolchildren. Necessary directions were being issued to the police in this regard, he added.