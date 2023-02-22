Private schools told to give 25% seats to poor students

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 21

Deputy Director (Elementary Education) Pyar Singh Chadak has asked all recognised private educational institutions to ensure 25 per cent reservation for children belonging to BPL families.

He said, “Under Section 12 of the Right to Education Act, there is a provision of 25 per cent reservation in admissions to children belonging to BPL families, economically weaker and disadvantaged sections in all recognised private schools. There is also a provision of fee reimbursement for such students.”