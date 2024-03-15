Private varsity head releases memoirs

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 14

Shoolini University (Solan) Chancellor Prem Kumar Khosla recently launched his latest book — Eighty-Four Memoirs. Published by Matrix Publishers, the compilation details Khosla's life-long journey through a myriad of experiences, and the insights he gathered over the decades.

In the book, Khosla details learnings drawn from both Gyan (education) and Karma (action).

“As I journeyed through the process of writing these memoirs, I found myself traversing the vast landscape of my mind, both archived and contemporary. The act of compiling these memoirs is my way of sharing the essence of my life's wisdom with anyone looking to ponder the deeper meanings and stories that shape our existence,” Khosla said.

