Priyanka arrives in Shimla

Shimla, March 9
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today arrived at her residence in Charrabra, near here.
Priyanka, who owns a cottage here, is on a private visit. She is likely to stay here for about a week before returning to Delhi. Being a private visit, she is unlikely to attend any political function or meet any leader.
Priyanka, who had led the Congress campaign during the Assembly elections last year in the absence of her brother Rahul Gandhi, normally confines herself to her home during private visits.
Priyanka is often accompanied by her mother Sonia Gandhi during her visits here, though this time she has come alone.
