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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Priyanka Gandhi to interact with students at new govt school in Mandi’s Drang

Priyanka Gandhi to interact with students at new govt school in Mandi’s Drang

She has clearly said that it will not be a political function with speeches and a public rally

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:35 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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AICC General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi. File photo
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AICC General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi will interact with students tomorrow at the inauguration of the newly constructed government school building in Devri, Drang Assembly constituency, Mandi district.

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Priyanka had visited the school in the aftermath of the 2023 monsoon devastation and promised to get the damaged building rebuilt. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed her visit and said, “Priyanka ji will visit the school tomorrow. She has clearly said that it will not be a political function with speeches and a public rally. She is keen to only hold an interaction with school children.”

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During her 2023 visit to rain-affected areas in Mandi, Priyanka had assured students that the school would be reconstructed.

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Priyanka arrived in Shimla yesterday and is staying at her home in Charabra. AICC Himachal in-charge Rajni Patil is also expected to be present at the event.

Although Priyanka has made it clear that this will not be a political function, ministers and party MLAs are likely to attend the interaction with students.

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