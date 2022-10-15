Priyanka invokes Indira to woo voters

Ambika Sharma
Solan, October 14
Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary, today kick-started the Congress’ poll campaign by addressing a Privartan Pratigya rally at the Thodo ground here. She tried to woo voters by invoking her grandmother Indira Gandhi’s emotional connect with the state.
Poll song launched
- Priyanka recalled Indira’s contribution to the formation of Himachal and claimed that some BJP leaders had opposed the decision
- “She had a special attachment with Himachal and she had, through a letter expressed desire that her ashes after her death be dropped in the Himalayas,” said Priyanka
- A poll song, ‘Himachal ka rivaz jaari hai, phir se Congress aa rahi hai’, was launched at the rally. It highlights party’s poll promises like employment and free power.
BJP HAS NO FUNDS FOR STAFF
State government employees are agitating as they have been denied the old pension scheme. The BJP has funds for corporates, which control apple prices, but not for paying pension to government employees. Priyanka Gandhi, AICC Gen Secy