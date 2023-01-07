Priyanka to have say in Cabinet expansion

New Delhi, January 6
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was the face of the party’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh, would have a say in Cabinet expansion, said Congress sources here today. The expansion, they said, was likely in a day or two.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was in Delhi to hold deliberations with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge of Himachal Rajeev Shukla.
“Priyanka Vadra will have a say in Cabinet expansion since she led the campaign and the party won the elections comfortably,” the sources said.
So far only Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri are in place while the Cabinet expansion has been delayed.
Rahul Gandhi’s engagement in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had also stalled discussions on Cabinet expansion to some extent. But the Cabinet would be in place in a day or two, said the sources.
