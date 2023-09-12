Priyanka to visit Mandi, Shimla rain-hit areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 11

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit the rain and flood affected areas in districts of Shimla, Kullu and Mandi on September 12 and 13.

Priyanka will be accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, party in-charge Rajeev Shukla and State Congress president Pratibha Singh during the visit to these areas which have suffered extensive devastation.

Priyanka fly from Chandigarh to Manali tomorrow morning and visit Banjar area, which has witnessed large-scale devastation. She will visit Manali and Kullu and then fly to Solan. She is likely to visit rain-affected areas of Shimla on October 13.

The Chief Minister will apprise Priyanka about the relief and restoration work being undertaken by the state government. She is also likely to interact with the families who have suffered on account of damage suffered to their homes due to flashfloods and landslides, amidst unprecedented rains.

Even though the entire state has been adversely impacted by torrential rains maximum damages have been suffered in Kullu-Manali, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts. Priyanka, who has a house at Charrabra, near here, had actively campaigned during the Assembly polls in Himachal last year and addressed six election rallies as Rahul was busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra.

#Kullu #Mandi #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu