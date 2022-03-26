A prize distribution function and an office-laying ceremony was held at St Bede's College here on Friday. Prof Molly Abraham, principal of the college, presented a presentation of the annual report highlighting the activities and achievements. The chief guest, Principal Secretary (Education) Rajneesh and the principal gave away prizes to students who excelled in academics and extra-curricular activities throughout the year. A cultural programme was performed by students on this occasion. In his address, the chief guest congratulated the prize winners and their parents.
HPU gives special chance
The HPU has given a special chance to students of BA/BSc/B Com and Shastri courses (under RUSA system) for the 2013-2015 academic sessions to complete their degree with a fee of Rs 5,000 per semester. The special chance exam for the first, third and the fifth semester would be held in November/December 2022 and for the second, fourth and sixth semester will be conducted in March/April 2023.
Reappear chance sought
The ABVP, in a memorandum submitted to the HPU Controller of Examination, has demanded a chance for every student to sit in a reappear exam. The students' body also demanded that irregularities in the environment law exam should be removed.
