Pro-BJP wave in state, Oppn rattled: Sharma

Shimla, June 10

State BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma today said that the the pro-BJP wave in the state had rattled the Congress and efforts of its top leadership to forge unity in the party had failed.

Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, said that despite the best efforts of the Congress top leadership to revamp the party organisation to end factionalism, the Congress remains faction ridden. “All senior Congress leaders are projecting themselves as chief ministerial candidates so that they can win the Assembly elections,” he claimed.

He said that frustration among Congress leaders was evident and most of them had confined themselves to their Assembly segments. “The Congress has been rattled by the success of the BJP governments at the Centre and in Himachal and everyone is keen to join the party,” he claimed. He added that the political environment in the state was clearly in favour of the BJP, as evident from two Independent legislators joining the party.

Sharma said that the BJP was ready with a road map to ensure the repeat of its government in Himachal. “There is not even one family in the state that has not benefited from one or more welfare schemes of the Central government or the Himachal Government,” he claimed. He added that there were 32 lakh beneficiaries of schemes such as Himcare, Grihani Suvidha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He said that 2.22 lakh people had benefited from the reduction in the age to 60 years for the old age pension while the grant of one rank, one pension had benefited around 2.22 lakh serving and retired Army personnel. “The Congress came to power on the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao ‘but it never made any schemes to remove poverty,” he alleged.