Pro-boxing tourney inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today inaugurated the International Pro-Boxing Tournament being organised by the HP International Boxing Organisation in the memory of former CM Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary here. Besides boxers from India, players from Russia, Vietnam, Philippines and South Korea are participating in the competition.

Shukla said that Virbhadra Singh dedicated his entire life to the development and welfare of the state and its people. “His contribution to making Himachal a prosperous and modern state will always be remembered,” he added.

The Governor said that such sports events provide a platform to the budding boxers of the state. He added that in this era of modern technology, mobile phones and the Internet had overpowered the youth, who indulge in limited physical activities.

“The youth should involve themselves in various sports activities to keep both their mind and body in good health. Besides, this will also help to keep them away from drugs,” he said.

Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the government was taking concrete steps to promote sports.