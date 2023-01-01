Pro tem Speaker reviews preparations for Dharamsala rally

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 31

Pro tem Speaker of the Himachal Assembly Chander Kumar today held a meeting with officials of the Kangra administration to review the arrangements for the ‘Aabhar rally’ being organised by the Congress at the Zorawar stadium here on January 3.

He said district officials had been directed that common people should not face inconvenience due to the rally. “They have been directed that public facilities such as hospitals and traffic should work smoothly,” he said.

The pro tem Speaker said all newly elected MLAs from the state would participate in the rally that was aimed at thanking the people of Kangra for giving a decisive mandate to the Congress in the recently held elections.

Kumar said the winter session of the Assembly would begin on January 4 at Dharamsala. On the first day of the session, oath will be administered to the newly elected MLAs. On the second day, the election for the Speaker’s post will be held followed by the address of the Governor.

The session would end on January 6, he said. When asked if oath would also be administered to the new ministers during the session, Kumar said it was for the government to decide on it.