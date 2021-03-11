Probe agencies can't scare Congress: HPCC president Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today said that the BJP government could not intimidate the Congress by using investigative agencies against its leaders.

She said, “It is probably for fear that investigative agencies could target them or some allurement by the BJP that the two Congress MLAs have joined the BJP.” She added that both Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Rana had come from the BJP and though the Congress gave them due importance, they chose to desert the party.

She said that both MLAs had been expelled from the party for a period of six years.