Probe begins into charge of graft in BDO office

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 2

A team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sirmaur, Sonakshi Tomar yesterday visited Shillai to inquire about the complaints of alleged corruption in the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO).

Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, RK Gautam, said the allegations of corruption were raised by Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan in the office of the Shillai BDO. ADC Tomar had been directed to probe into the allegations.

Chauhan said the Chief Minister was recently apprised of corruption in the BDO office, particularly with regard to MNREGA. “At least 125 complaints were made to various officers by villagers but none had been probed”.

He added that only 24 complaints were presented before the ADC yesterday and he had to visit the BDO office to fetch about 125 files of complaints.—