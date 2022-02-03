Probe begins into charge of graft in BDO office

Solan, February 2
A team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sirmaur, Sonakshi Tomar yesterday visited Shillai to inquire about the complaints of alleged corruption in the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO).
Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, RK Gautam, said the allegations of corruption were raised by Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan in the office of the Shillai BDO. ADC Tomar had been directed to probe into the allegations.
Chauhan said the Chief Minister was recently apprised of corruption in the BDO office, particularly with regard to MNREGA. “At least 125 complaints were made to various officers by villagers but none had been probed”.
He added that only 24 complaints were presented before the ADC yesterday and he had to visit the BDO office to fetch about 125 files of complaints.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4