Probe begins into outbreak of diarrhoea

Hamirpur, February 14
A panel has started investigating the reason behind diarrhoea outbreak in villages in Nadaun here.
About 1,110 people were affected last month in Nadaun, which is the constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The outbreak was brought under control after almost 10 days. The committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, Jitendra Sanjta visited Rangas village and interacted with the locals and officers of various departments, an official said.
Sukhu had ordered the setting of the committee during his recent tour to Hamirpur. The committee queried the officials on Majhot and Nauhgi Bhumpal drinking water schemes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...