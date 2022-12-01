Probe 'disappearance' of postal ballots, Pratibha Singh urges CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 30

HPCC chief Pratibha Singh today urged Chief Election Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg to order a probe into ‘disappearance’ of ballot papers sent to election officials.

Pratibha spoke with the CEO and conveyed concern over the disappearance of postal ballots as the employees concerned had not received them. “I have received information from my sources that some BJP leaders have allegedly pressurised Returning Officers to provide the details of postal ballots. They are now pressuring service voters to cast their vote in favour of the BJP,” she alleged.

The Election Department said that 40,128 postal ballots of employees deployed on election duty and votes of 18,802 Army personnel had been received so far.

Pratibha urged the CEO to ensure that there was no tampering with the postal ballots. “It is probably due to alleged pressure from BJP leaders that the employees have chosen not to cast their postal ballots.”

“Slow disbursal and arrival of postal and service ballots from government employees and defence personnel is a matter of concern. It defeats the very spirit of a democracy,” she said.