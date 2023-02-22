Probe dumping of ration: BJP

Hamirpur, February 21
Avinash Rai Khanna, incharge of BJP affairs in Himachal, today demanded an inquiry into the incident of ration bags found dumped in a forest of Bhoranj subdivision in the district. As many as 24 bags of ration were found dumped in Paplah forest on February 18.
The ration bags found in the forest were meant for consumers and were dumped there by the salesman of a fair price shop of the cooperative society of Hanoh village in Bhoranj.
Khanna said that he had written to Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution, to order an inquiry into the matter as the Central Government was supplying ration to meet the needs of people. He added that it had also been found that some bags were carrying the photograph of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Arvind Sharma, District Controller, Food and Civil Supplies, said that an inquiry had been initiated into the matter. He added that it was observed that there was waste material along with waste ration, including rice, wheat and pulses. Expired bottles of insecticides were also seen at the spot.
