Probe Governor House recruitment: SFI

PTI

Shimla, June 21

The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday alleged that a person has been recruited in the Himachal Pradesh Governor House through a backdoor appointment.

In a press statement issued here, the SFI district committee said neither any advertisement was issued nor was any test conducted for the post of senior assistant, demanding immediate withdrawal of the order and vigilance inquiry into the matter.

They said as per the recruitment and promotional rules of the state government there is a provision for filling the post of senior assistant through 100 per cent promotion from lower posts, still a direct appointment was made.

The secretary to the Governor issued an office order on Tuesday for the appointment directly to the post of senior assistant against the vacant post with immediate effect, the statement said. The SFI also raised the issue of how a secretary, being a senior bureaucrat, can issue direct appointment orders.