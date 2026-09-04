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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Probe ordered into delay in replacement of oxygen cylinder at Paonta Sahib hospital

Probe ordered into delay in replacement of oxygen cylinder at Paonta Sahib hospital

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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A 90-year-old woman’s family members alleged that she remained without oxygen for two hours and nurse misbehaved with them.
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The alleged delay in replacing an oxygen cylinder provided to a 90-year-old woman at the Civil Hospital, Paonta Sahib, on Wednesday prompted the health authorities to order an immediate probe into the matter. The inquiry committee has been directed to submit its report by Monday. The development comes after the woman’s family alleged that she remained without oxygen for around two hours after the cylinder attached to her bed became empty though repeated requests for a replacement were made to the hospital staff. Munga Devi, a resident of Baila-Gujon village in the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district, had been admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulty. According to her family, the cylinder ran out of oxygen around 3 pm but was allegedly not replaced until around 5 pm.

The patient’s family subsequently approached the hospital authorities and lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s Helpline - 1100. The oxygen cylinder was replaced after the complaint reached the hospital administration.

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Dr Sudhi Gupta, Medical Officer in-charge, Civil Hospital, Paonta Sahib, confirmed that the hospital management constituted an inquiry committee immediately after receiving the complaint and a probe was underway. She said that multiple complaints against the staff nurse concerned had been received earlier and were disposed of after issuing a warnings to her.

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Chief Medical Officer, Nahan, Dr Rakesh Pratap said that a probe into the matter was ordered immediately after he received the information about the incident. “The inquiry committee has been directed to submit its report to my office by Monday. Action will be taken as per the findings of the committee,” he added.

The inquiry is expected to examine not only the alleged delay in the replacement of the oxygen cylinder but also the circumstances in which the family’s repeated requests were handled. The committee may also examine whether any lapse occurred in the hospital’s oxygen-management system or in the response of the staff on duty.

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The allegation that the staff nurse allegedly behaved rudely with Munga Devi’s family and threatened to call the police was another aspect likely to come under scrutiny.

Siyaram Sharma, up-pradhan of Kodga panchayat, alleged that Munga Devi’s family had approached the staff nurse several times for the replacement of the oxygen cylinder and again raised the issue around 5 pm, following which a confrontation took place.

Meanwhile, sources said that the staff nurse concerned had been engaged on the outsourced basis and was not a regular employee of the Himachal Government.

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