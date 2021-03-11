Probe ordered into poor condition of HRTC dhabas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar has ordered an inquiry into poor toilet facilities and quality of food at the HRTC-approved dhabas along the national highways in the state and outside.

The order came after the MD found the condition of toilets at one of the dhabas at Chamakari Pull on the Shimla-Bilaspur highway quite poor. “We are a service industry and can’t be negligent about this aspect. I have ordered the officials concerned to inspect all HRTC-approved dhabas and submit report in a week,” said Kumar.

Officials will check the toilets at the dhabas for cleanliness, adequate supply of water, proper lighting and safety, especially from women’s point of view. They will also inspect the upkeep of dhabas, the availability of parking space, quality of food, kitchen hygiene and the rate list.

“These dhabas are the extended infrastructure of the HRTC. Their unhygienic condition reflects poorly on the HRTC,” he said.