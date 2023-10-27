Himachal Education Minister orders probe to find out teachers with fake degrees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 26

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that an inquiry had been ordered to find out whether any teacher in government schools had secured job on the basis of fake degrees or certificates. “The inquiry was ordered after it came to light that some teachers had allegedly got jobs on the basis of fake degrees secured from universities located in other states,” he said.

The minister said, “Strict action will be taken against teachers, who have secured employment on the basis of fake degrees.” The Director, Higher Education, wrote to the Deputy Directors in all districts to “submit reports on teachers who had secured employment on the basis of fake degrees or certificates”.

A Deputy Director, Higher Education, said the department would check the degrees and certificates of the teachers secured from universities located in other states or through correspondence.

