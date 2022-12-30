Probe purchase of water pipes: CPM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 29

CPM leader Bhupender Singh has demanded an inquiry by the government into the purchase of pipes under the Jal Shakti Department.

He alleged that under former Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, the department had purchased water pipes worth crores, which kept lying on roadsides across the state.

He alleged that poor quality pipes had been purchased. It was a huge scam, which must be unearthed to punish the guilty. “We urge the CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri to initiate an inquiry into the purchase of water pipes,” he said.