Probe rampant felling of trees in Kangra: Congress

Nurpur, MAY 4
The Kangra district Congress has taken exception to illegal felling of trees in Nurpur forest division. It has sought a high-level probe into rampant tree felling by the mafia. District Congress president and local former MLA Ajay Mahajan today alleged that the Forest Department had failed to check the illegal practice.
He said the department instead of suspending innocent lower-level department’s field employees should expose the culprits and take action against them.
He said it was worrisome that so many khair trees had been axed in Nurpur and Dehra Forest divisions during the past two months but no steps had been initiated to book culprits.
Mahajan objected to the ongoing construction of the pre-fabricated structure of the indoor stadium project at the Chogan ground in Nurpur town.
