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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Probe sought into Jassur shop allotment to ‘political favourites’

Probe sought into Jassur shop allotment to ‘political favourites’

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Shops built and leased out by Nurpur panchayat samiti at Jassur. File
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The Ranjit Bakshi Jankalyan Foundation, a local social and welfare organisation, has raised questions over the allotment of shops belonging to the Nurpur panchayat samiti at Jassur, alleging that most of them were allotted to political favourites and activists of the ruling Congress party.

Akil Bakshi, director of the foundation, at a press conference at Jassur, alleged that the shops had been allotted at low monthly rents to Congress activists, who had subsequently sublet them at hefty rents, allegedly to ensure regular unauthorised earnings from the property of the Rural and Panchayati Raj Department.

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While naming some prominent local Block Congress office-bearers, Bakshi alleged that, under political influence, some shops had been allotted either in the names of these beneficiaries or their close relatives, resulting in huge financial losses to the Nurpur panchayat samiti.

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Seeking an impartial and high-level probe into the allotment of government assets at low monthly lease rents, Bakshi, an IAS officer of the 2012 batch, underlined the need to revoke the lease agreements of Congress activists who had allegedly sublet the shops to needy persons.

He also demanded that fresh lease deeds be executed with revised monthly rents for shopkeepers who were actually occupying the shops and running their businesses to earn their livelihood.

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“The practice of subletting government properties (shops) is not only an act of unauthorised earning and loss to the state exchequer,” he said.

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