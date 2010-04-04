Problem of loose coins

The minimum bus fare in Shimla is Rs7. On many occasions, bus conductors don’t have loose coins and passengers have to forego their balance due to this. The authorities must make some changes and find a solution to this problem. Either passengers must carry loose change along with high denomination notes or conductors must keep change with them to avoid such a situation. — Praveen, Shimla
Defacement of public properties irks residents
VARIOUS companies are defacing heritage properties in Shimla. Flouting norms, an advertisement of an educational company has been put up on a police post at the AG Chowk. The heritage of Shimla is not being looked after. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and get the needful done immediately. — Sanjay, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
