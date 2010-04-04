Problem of loose coins

The minimum bus fare in Shimla is Rs7. On many occasions, bus conductors don’t have loose coins and passengers have to forego their balance due to this. The authorities must make some changes and find a solution to this problem. Either passengers must carry loose change along with high denomination notes or conductors must keep change with them to avoid such a situation. — Praveen, Shimla

Defacement of public properties irks residents

VARIOUS companies are defacing heritage properties in Shimla. Flouting norms, an advertisement of an educational company has been put up on a police post at the AG Chowk. The heritage of Shimla is not being looked after. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and get the needful done immediately. — Sanjay, Shimla

