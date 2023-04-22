Process to acquire land for paragliding landing site begins

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 21

The state government has started the process of acquisition of additional land for the paragliding landing site at Bir.

During a recent visit to Bir-Billing on the closing ceremony of the Pre-International Paragliding World Cup Championship, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had accepted the demand raised by the Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) for the acquisition of additional land for the safe landing of fliers.

Talking to reporters here recently, Gokul Butail, Information and Technology Adviser to Chief Minister, said Anurag Sharma, president of BPA, had urged the Chief Minister to make available 50 kanal more land for landing of fliers, which had been accepted by the Chief Minister. The Kangra district administration had already started the process for acquiring land from private parties near the existing landing site. He said this issue was hanging fire for the past 10 years.

Besides, the Chief Minister has also directed the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) to ensure planned development at Bir-Billing. The Chief Minister added that there should not be any haphazard constructions like those at other tourist destinations.

Butail said since Bir-Billing was one of the best paragliding sites in the world, the Chief Minister was keen to popularise the adventurous sport for attracting more tourists to Himachal.

“The tourism sector plays a significant role in the economy of the state and is a major source of employment. the sector contributes over 7 per cent to the state’s GDP. The Covid crisis in the last year two years has adversely hit the state’s economy,” Butail added.

The two villages of Bir and Billing are also popular destinations for eco-tourism, meditation and spiritual studies.