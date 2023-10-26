Process to attach Himachal Pradesh crypto scam kingpin's six properties begins

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 25

The Mohali police have initiated action to attach and auction the “ill-gotten” properties of Subhash Sharma, alleged mastermind of the Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam.

Six properties of Sharma, a resident of Mandi, are being attached under Sections 21 and 23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019. He is absconding and is said to be hiding in Dubai.

Cops among accused Among the accused are Himachal Police constables, one of them arrested, who availed of voluntary retirement recently.

It is for the first time that this offence has been added to the FIR registered at Zirakpur police station.

Additional SP, Dera Bassi , Darpan Ahluwalia said, “This is for the first time in the state that ill-gotten properties will be attached using this provision.” Besides Zirakpur, the probe has led the police to Jalandhar in Punjab and a few places in Himachal.

Three persons, namely Zirakpur resident Sham Sharma; and Dhanas residents Sunil Kumar (former constable) and Ashwani Kumar, both originally belonging to Puthiana village in Nadaun (Hamirpur), were arrested in Zirakpur in September. Five others are absconding.

Officials said a written communication had been sent to the Administrative Secretary of the Department of Finance, Punjab, who is the Competent Authority for the purpose under the Act. The provisional attachment order, thus obtained, would be submitted in the designated court, which would decide on the absolute attachment of the property and the permission to sell it by public auction or private sale.

#Mandi #Mohali