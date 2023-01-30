Process to identify land for residential schools in Una kicks off

Our Correspondent

Una, January 29

The Una administration has initiated the process of identifying land for the construction of one residential school in each of the five Assembly segments in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma has reportedly directed the SDMs of Bangana, Una, Haroli, Amb and Gagret to identify land measuring 100 kanal each for the construction of five schools.

He said 25 kanals of land would be utilised for constructing sports infrastructure, while the remaining would be used for developing modern infrastructure for academics and residential purposes, besides an administrative complex.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the SDMs to identify land within 5-km periphery of the sub-divisional headquarters.

He said these schools would serve as benchmark in the education sector and the focus would be on the overall development of students.

#una