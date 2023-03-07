Processions in Kullu

Kullu, March 6
Colourful processions marked the beginning of the Holi celebrations here today. The first day of Holi is called ‘Chhoti’ Holi ‘and the second day as ‘Badi’ Holi here. While Holi will be celebrated on March 8 in most of the other regions, the festival is held here a day before depending upon full moon night.
Residents participated in processions along with traditional flags accompanied by local ‘baaja’ (orchestra). Processions of Akhara Bazar, Upper Sultanpur, Lower Sultanpur, Sarwari and Lower Dhalpur visited the Raghunath temple and played Holi with Lord Raghunath and the descendants of the erstwhile royal family.
They also went to various houses in their locality and sang traditional Holi lyrics and played with gulal and colours.
Many traditional rituals and customs are linked to this colourful event here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night