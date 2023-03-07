Processions in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 6

Colourful processions marked the beginning of the Holi celebrations here today. The first day of Holi is called ‘Chhoti’ Holi ‘and the second day as ‘Badi’ Holi here. While Holi will be celebrated on March 8 in most of the other regions, the festival is held here a day before depending upon full moon night.

Residents participated in processions along with traditional flags accompanied by local ‘baaja’ (orchestra). Processions of Akhara Bazar, Upper Sultanpur, Lower Sultanpur, Sarwari and Lower Dhalpur visited the Raghunath temple and played Holi with Lord Raghunath and the descendants of the erstwhile royal family.

They also went to various houses in their locality and sang traditional Holi lyrics and played with gulal and colours.

Many traditional rituals and customs are linked to this colourful event here.