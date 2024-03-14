Procurement price of cow dung hiked to Rs 3 in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

The government will procure cow dung from farmers at Rs 3 per kg instead of Rs 2 per kg as announced in the poll guarantees of the Congress. “We have decided to increase the procurement rate as we will purchase the decomposed cow dung. As the decomposed dung is lighter in weight, it has been decided to raise the procurement price so that famers get remunerative price,” said Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar.

To start from lower regions The minister said the dung procurement will start from the lower regions of the state.

To begin with, the procurement will start from the farmers of 12 blocks in the districts of Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur and Solan.

The minister said that gradually the farmers from other areas of the state would also be registered for the procurement.

Procuring cow dung from the farmers is one of the poll guarantees on which the Congress rode to power 14 months back.

The minister said that the procurement would start immediately after the contractor/agency for the procurement is finalised. “Tenders will be floated shortly to finalise the agency for procurement. The agency will be responsible for collection, packing and transportation of the manure,” said Chander Kumar.

The agency will deposit the dung at government farms. “Organic manure will be used in the government farms and will be given to Department of Horticulture and horticulturalists,” he said.

“At the moment, 200 to 250 farmers have been identified in the selected blocks for procurement. It will be of great help to the small and marginal farmers in the state,” the minister said.

