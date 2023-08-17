Himachal: Procurement rate for culled apple hiked by Rs 1.5/kg

Shimla, August 16
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that culled apple, mango and litchi will be procured at Rs 12 per kg this season. The government has hiked the procurement rate by Rs 1.5 per kg.
HPMC Managing Director Sudesh Mokhta said that they had opened all their collection centres for the MIS procurement, except for a few centres in Lahaul and Spiti.
“The hike has come at a time when it was needed the most. Considering that the state is reeling under a financial crisis, and there’s hardly any allocation for the MIS in the Central Budget, the decision is praiseworthy,” said Prakash Thakur, an orchardist. The apple growers have welcomed the hike in the procurement rate as a lot of fruit will be sold under the MIS this year.
