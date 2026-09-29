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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Prof Mahavir calls for training HPU students, faculty in disaster management

Prof Mahavir calls for training HPU students, faculty in disaster management

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:28 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh addresses the participants during the inaugural day of Humanitarian Action School of First Responders programme in Shimla on Monday.
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Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), on Monday encouraged the Action Aid’s Himalayan Center Committee to collaborate with the Disaster Management Centre of the university to provide comprehensive training in disaster management to its faculty and students. He expressed concern over the rising incidents of natural disasters and said that it was essential to maintain a balance with nature.

Prof Mahavir Singh inaugurated a three-day “Humanitarian Action School for First Responders” at the university. Action Aid-Delhi and the Disaster Management Centre and the Tribal Development Department of the HPU are jointly organising the programme. Participants from various states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, are attending the programme. The Vice-Chancellor urged the youth not to limit themselves to their subjects but also take active part in the areas of innovation, research and social responsibility.

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Satwant Atwal Trivedi, Director General (DG) and Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Fire Services, was the special guest on the occasion while Sandeep Chachar, Director of Action Aid, and Acharya Lalit Dadwal, Dean and Chairman, Department of Law, were special guests.

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Satwant Trivedi said, “When a natural disaster becomes catastrophe, the role of the first responder becomes paramount. As citizens of India, it is our duty to educate ourselves and our communities on necessary actions to take in the event of a disaster.”

She said that disaster management required training in the use of equipment, identifying safe locations, rescue, rehabilitation, medical care and providing basic necessities.

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Besides, the university’s Department of Law also organised an engaging awareness session for LL.B students under the My Bharat initiative, focusing on the VBYLD Quiz, Yuva Connect and Nasha Mukt Yuva Bharat. The session highlighted the harmful effects of substance abuse, creating awareness about its social, legal and health consequences while motivating students to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.

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