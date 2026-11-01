Prof Vepa Rao’s legacy of mentorship recalled

Veteran journalist Raju Santhanam has called upon media professionals to uphold honesty, integrity and editorial independence, warning that growing competition for audiences, commercial pressures and the changing digital media landscape must not come at the cost of journalistic truth.

Santhanam was in Shimla to deliver the first Prof Vepa Rao Memorial Lecture, organised by students of the pioneering journalism teacher on his fourth death anniversary, in association with the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Himachal Pradesh University, and Keekli Trust.

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Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was the chief guest on the occasion. A journalist before entering politics, he recalled his association with Prof Vepa Rao and how the latter had encouraged him to move out of Shimla and work in Delhi.

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Santhanam observed that while technology, platforms and methods of news dissemination had changed dramatically, the temptations confronting journalism remained largely the same. “The pressure to attract audiences had intensified with the emergence of YouTube creators, social media influencers and artificial intelligence, but journalists must distinguish between finding better ways to tell a story and changing the story itself,” he added.

Remembering Prof Rao, Santhanam said his legacy went beyond the professional positions he had held. “His commitment to mentoring young journalists, helping them secure opportunities and instilling values of honesty, integrity and sincerity had shaped generations of media professionals,” he added.

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Prof Vepa Rao’s students also shared their memories of him. Rakesh Kanwar, IAS, recalled how, with Prof Rao, the world itself was a classroom, whether they were crossing the road in Connaught Place or walking from The Ridge to the university. He said Prof Rao had touched his students’ lives beyond the professional sphere, even playing matchmaker for many of them.

Other speakers included Shashikant Sharma, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, HPU; Dinesh Sharma and Vijay Gupta.