Professor Lalit Dadwal to head Faculty of Law at Himachal Pradesh University

Professor Lalit Dadwal has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Law, and Chairman, Department of Law, Himachal Pradesh University.

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Following his appointment as Dean, Faculty of Law, Professor Dadwal will also become a member of the Academic Council. He will further serve as the Chairman of the Board of Studies in the concerned subjects.

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Professor Dadwal has around 25 years of teaching and research experience and specialises in constitutional law, human rights, Right to Information (RTI) and civil procedural law.

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He has participated and presented research papers at various national and international seminars and conferences and has also served as a keynote speaker at several academic forums.