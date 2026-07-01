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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Professor Lalit Dadwal to head Faculty of Law at Himachal Pradesh University

Professor Lalit Dadwal to head Faculty of Law at Himachal Pradesh University

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:33 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University. File photo
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Professor Lalit Dadwal has been appointed as Dean, Faculty of Law, and Chairman, Department of Law, Himachal Pradesh University.

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Following his appointment as Dean, Faculty of Law, Professor Dadwal will also become a member of the Academic Council. He will further serve as the Chairman of the Board of Studies in the concerned subjects.

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Professor Dadwal has around 25 years of teaching and research experience and specialises in constitutional law, human rights, Right to Information (RTI) and civil procedural law.

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He has participated and presented research papers at various national and international seminars and conferences and has also served as a keynote speaker at several academic forums.

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