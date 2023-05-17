Professor wins medals in Asia Pacific Games

Nurpur, May 16
Ashwani Awasthi, Associate Professor (physical education) at Government Degree College, Indora, in Kangra district, won gold medal in hammer throw and silver medal in discus throw in the 50-plus category at the Asia Pacific Master Games-2023. Awasthi, who hails from Ghadoli village of Kangra district, was conferred these medals in South Korea on Monday.
