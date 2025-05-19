DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Programme on use of AI in classrooms

Programme on use of AI in classrooms

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:17 AM May 19, 2025 IST
A capacity-building programme on ‘Use of AI in Classrooms’ was conducted at Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, by the CBSE today. The aim was to enhance the teaching-learning process through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Nikhil Sharma and Charanjeet Singh, experts in educational technology, highlighted the transformative role of AI in education, showcasing its applications in lesson planning, personalised learning, student assessment and enhancing classroom engagement.

Through a blend of interactive discussions and hands-on demonstrations, the workshop provided educators with practical knowledge on the responsible and effective use of AI in classrooms. The initiative received appreciation from the participants.

