Projects started by previous MC, government laying stones now: Shimla ex-Mayor

Shimla, May 11
The CPM has accused the government of laying the foundation stones of the projects, which were started by the previous CPM-led Municipal Corporation.
“The CM and the Urban Development Minister have become a laughing stock by laying foundation stones of the projects, which were started during the tenure of the previous MC headed by the CPM many years ago,” said ex-Mayor Sanjay Chauhan here today. “It shows the failure of the MC to complete the projects started many years ago,” he added.
Chauhan cited the example of a multi-purpose stadium at SPM School at Sanjauli, the foundation stone of which was laid by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday. He said the foundation stone of the stadium was laid by the previous MC on June 6, 2016, in the presence of former CM Virbhadra Singh. “Incidentally, Bhardwaj was also present then as the local MLA,” he alleged.
