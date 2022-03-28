Projects worth Rs567 crore being implemented in Dharamsala: Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 27

Minister of Urban Development, Housing and Town Planning Suresh Bhardwaj here today said that projects worth about Rs 567 crore were being implemented under Smart City Dharamsala project. The minister was speaking while presiding over the review meeting of Smart City projects here today.

Bhardwaj said works of 17 projects worth Rs 116 crore have been completed. These projects include root zone treatment plant, roof top solar plant, street construction, underground dustbins, e-municipality facility, GIS web portal, integrated housing project, housing for the shelter-less, DC campus parking, drinking water improvement project, development of Bhagsunag area, upgrade of city roads, LED street lighting and City Convention and Skill Development Centre, Tapovan.

The works worth Rs 165 crore are being done on 27 projects while tenders are being invited for 19 new projects worth Rs 150 crore. He directed the officers to expedite all the works.

Dharamsala holds an important place from the tourism point of view. It has emerged as the most vibrant city of the state, attracting lakhs of tourists every year not only from across the country but from abroad, the minister said.

The Smart City Project would help in making this city more beautiful and attractive for tourists. He asked all officers to lay emphasis on qualitative improvement in the services being provided to the people.

Commissioner Smart City Pradeep Thakur, while welcoming the chief guest, provided information through a presentation about the various works being implemented under Smart City.