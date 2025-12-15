Prolonged dry spell in Himachal leaves farmers, orchardists worried

The prolonged dry spell continues in Himachal Pradesh with December also heading to be one of the driest months in the state during the winter season, following November, worrying the farmers and orchardists of the state alike.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, December so far has recorded a 100 per cent rain deficit, with none of the 12 districts witnessing any precipitation in December. The state so far has recorded dry weather conditions with maximum and minimum temperatures being above normal in many parts of the state on several days.

Normally, Himachal in December records around 14.2 mm precipitation, however, this year, the state is yet to witness any spell of precipitation. This worrying trend is likely to continue for the next few days as the Department has also revealed that the weather is expected to remain dry across the state till December 19. Only higher reaches of the state are witnessing light snow and rain in isolated places on December 20 and 21, thus maintaining that the month could be amongst the driest month that the state has witnessed so far.

In November, Himachal Pradesh received around 95% rain deficit, thus making it the ninth driest November in the last 125 years.

Weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures in many places of the state were 2°C to 5°C above normal, ranging between minus 6°C and 12°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures in most of the places were normal, ranging between 10°C and 24°C.

The Department has revealed that while minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C in the next few days, maximum temperatures are also likely to dip by 2°C to 3°C in the next few days.

Minimum temperature in Shimla, the state’s capital, was 10.6°C, while in Dharamsala, it was 7°C. Prominent tourists’ destination Manali recorded 6.9°C minimum temperature. Similarly, minimum temperature in Kangra was 7.3°C, Mandi 8.1°C, Solan 5°C, Bilaspur 8.5°C, Hamirpur 7.4°C, Kalpa 2°C, Sundernagar 6.5°C, Bhuntar 8°C each, Nahan 9.8°C, Kufri 10.6°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Narkanda 8.1°C and Reckong Peo 4.5°C.

With 24.7°C maximum temperature, Berthin in Hamirpur district was the hottest place in the town while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 5.7°C minimum temperature.