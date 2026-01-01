Prolonged winter dry spell takes toll on sub-tropical horticulture

The unabated winter dry spell in the sub-tropical zone of lower Kangra has begun to severely affect horticulture, damaging fruit plant nurseries, vegetable crops and diminishing both the quality and size of seasonal citrus fruits. With most of the region being rainfed, growers remain heavily dependent on timely rainfall for cereal cultivation and sustained productivity in fruit orchards.

Advertisement

In response to the worsening situation, the Regional Horticulture Research Station (RHRS), Jachh in Nurpur subdivision, has issued a detailed advisory outlining measures to mitigate the impact of prolonged dryness and cold stress. Dr Vipon Guleria, Associate Director of RHRS, urged farmers to adopt timely irrigation for nurseries and fruit trees wherever possible. He also recommended smudging during evenings or late nights to prevent temperatures from dipping to freezing levels and to avoid frost-like conditions that can damage tender plant tissue.

Advertisement

Emphasising soil management, Dr Guleria advised the use of only well-decomposed farmyard manure (FYM), particularly in mango orchards. FYM, he said, improves soil structure and water-holding capacity, helping plants withstand moisture stress while moderating soil temperature. “Vegetable crops, flowering plants and young saplings are the most vulnerable during prolonged dry spells combined with low temperatures,” he noted.

Advertisement

The advisory cautions farmers against pruning during late autumn or winter, as existing foliage and branches act as natural shields against severe cold. To protect nurseries and freshly planted saplings, growers have been advised to mulch fields using dry straw, paddy residue or pine needles, which help conserve moisture and insulate the soil.

For enhanced protection, RHRS has recommended relocating fruit nursery plants to greenhouses and covering them with green shade nets. Vegetable cultivation in poly tunnels has also been suggested to maintain favourable temperatures during winter and ensure better yields. Additionally, growers planning new orchards have been urged to seek prior technical guidance from RHRS to select fruit species suitable for local agro-climatic conditions, thereby minimising climate-related losses.

Advertisement

Lower hills and plains of the sub-tropical zone account for nearly 89,000 hectares under fruit and medicinal crops, including mango, litchi, citrus, papaya, guava, aonla and kathal. This area supports the horticultural needs of about 39 per cent of the state’s population residing in just 18 per cent of its geographical area. The prolonged dry spell has therefore intensified pressure on productivity and poses a serious threat to crop sustainability.

Dry winter, high stakes

The sub-tropical belt of Himachal Pradesh carries a disproportionate share of the state’s horticultural burden. With nearly 89,000 hectares under fruit and medicinal crops, even a single failed winter can ripple through livelihoods, markets and food supply chains

This season’s prolonged dry spell has exposed the vulnerability of rainfed orchards and nurseries, underlining the urgent need for climate-resilient farming practices, better moisture management and timely technical intervention. The RHRS advisory offers immediate relief measures, but long-term adaptation will be key

CAPTIONS

Ground reality: Fruit plant nurseries covered with overhead shade nets to protect saplings from frost and severe cold.

Protective measures: Winter vegetable crops mulched with paddy straw and pine needles to conserve moisture and regulate soil temperature.