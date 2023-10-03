Promote film shooting in state to boost tourism: Bollywood actor

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 2

Bollywood actor Ayush Sharma, son of Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma, today said that the state government should promote film shooting in Himachal to give impetus to the tourism sector.

Ayush, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the film industry and the state tourism industry were correlated. “Wherever film shoots are done, tourists start visiting the place,” he added.

Develop film city in state The state government should focus on developing a film city in Himachal to attract the Bollywood industry as well as regional film industries for shooting movies here. Due to the lack of accessibility and necessary infrastructure for film shooting in Mandi, the Bollywood industry prefers Manali and Shimla. — Ayush Sharma, son of Mandi Sadar MLA

He said, “Many states are giving rebates on film shooting to attract the Bollywood industry for the promotion of the tourism sector. The Himachal Government can also do this to attract the Bollywood industry. Himachal is a beautiful state blessed with a bounty of nature, where several places can be explored for film shooting. Yet Manali and Shimla are the preferred places of the Bollywood Industry for shooting but there are many more beautiful places that can be explored in Himachal.”

Ayush said, “The state government should focus on developing a film city in Himachal to attract the Bollywood industry as well as regional film industries for shooting movies here. Due to the lack of accessibility and necessary infrastructure for film shooting in Mandi, the Bollywood industry prefers Manali and Shimla.”

He said, “After a romantic film, now I am now performing in an action movie called ‘Ruslaan’, which is full of thrill. It will be released in January next year. This movie comprises scenes of action, comedy and patriotism.” He added, “In February next year, we will shoot a family film in Mandi to explore the beautiful places of the district. Bollywood movies are watched by viewers across the globe, which in-turn boosts the arrival of high-end tourists at places where the films were shot.”

He said, “I have no interest in politics and I want to grow in my acting career. I will focus on promoting Mandi district as well as other beautiful places of Himachal through the Bollywood industry. I want to do better in my acting career and strive for excellence.”

#Bollywood #Mandi